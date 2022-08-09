SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The federal government is giving the city of Springfield money for construction.

U.S. Reps Rodney Davis (R-13) and Darin LaHood (R-18) announced Monday the city of Springfield is getting a $19.8 million federal RAISE grant from the Department of Transportation.

The funds are being used to construct overpasses on North Grand Avenue for both railroads. Representatives say the North Grand overpasses would provide relief to traffic congestion around Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.

“Springfield residents will have a safer, better drive and the goods we rely on will be able to make a smooth transit through town,” Davis said.