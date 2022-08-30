SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun.
According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield High School and Graham Elementary School all were placed on a soft lockdown status.
Trinity Lutheran School dismissed its students early, with police officers supervising the dismissal.
Springfield High School and Graham Elementary School will be under a soft lockdown for the rest of the school day.
Springfield Police have not found the suspect and are continuing to investigate.