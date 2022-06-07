SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Public School District 186 will offer free meals to children and teens under 18 this summer.

District 186 officials said summer has always been one of the hungriest times in a year for many children, and the need for food will only grow this summer as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic.

According to District 186 officials, grab and go, delivery, parent pick-up and multi-day meals will no longer be available due to federal changes, but the district will continue to serve children and families.

The Summer Meals program, funded by the USDA, welcomes children at convenient sites throughout the community. Families can text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 and type in their zip codes to find nearby participating locations and opening hours. There is no need for registration or proof of residency.

Sixteen District 186 schools will provide summer food service at the following sites. No meal will not be served on Monday, June 20, or Monday, July 4.

For additional information is needed, contact Food Services at (217) 525-3046.