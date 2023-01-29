SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (SHG) announced they are bringing back its band program, beginning this coming fall after a few years of hiatus.

Sarah Tapscott, SHG director of advancement, said the school is known for its fine arts departments, including musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. She says adding band back into the course catalog will allows musicians to find a place for their many talents.

She says students will learn and perform diverse styles of music, and participate in contests, competitions, and instrumental lessons, while also providing school spirit at sporting events and pep assemblies.

“After four years, we knew it was time to bring back the instrumental band program, so as to bring about more musical opportunities for our current and incoming SHG students,” said Damien Kaplan, Director of Choral and Music Activities. “Band creates such vivid memories for a growing musician, and helps mold our brains to understand the value of teamwork, dedication, musical drive, and fun!”

SHG, junior high, and grade school students will be eligible to participate in the band program, providing a premier musical experience for students by enabling them to meet and perform with other students from different schools. Tapscott said collaborating with the grade schools will help build up the program and create a pipeline of interested students, leading to long-term success.

“Fine arts programming is vital to the strength of any school,” said Kara Rapacz, Principal. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to offer instruction in instrumental music to our students in grades 6-8 at the Springfield Catholic Schools as well as to students at SHG.”

Tapscott says the arts remain a vital part of student life at SHG.