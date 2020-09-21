Springfield School District discusses budget and hybrid model

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield School District’s Board of Education is meeting Monday night to discuss the FY 2021 budget and approval of the metrics and ratings for a hybrid model.

The board approved the tentative FY 2021 budget. It is anticipating nearly $6.7 million in CARES grant funding, excluding $1.17 million currently escrowed. There would be $427,000 allocated to private schools in Springfield.

It also approved hybrid learning metrics (see below) for returning to the classroom. The earliest remote learning can end is at the conclusion of the first quarter October 26th.

