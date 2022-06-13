SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As extreme heat moves into Central Illinois this week, a cooling center in Springfield is adding additional hours to its schedule to accommodate the high temperatures.

The Salvation Army’s Overnight/Overflow Shelter, located at 221 North 11th Street, is not usually open as a cooling center during the day, operating as such between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. every night. But with triple-digit heat indexes expected this week, the shelter will be opening during the day this week to add another option for people seeking relief from the heat.

This week, the shelter will be open during the day between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in addition to its usual nighttime operation. The shelter is also extending its hours this weekend and will be open continuously from 7 p.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Monday.

In addition to the Salvation Army’s Overnight/Overflow Shelter, several other locations throughout Springfield have been designated as cooling centers:

Municipal Center East

800 East Monroe Street

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Municipal Center West

300 South 7th Street

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lincoln Library

326 South 7th Street

Monday through Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Office of Community Relations

1450 Groth Street

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s Breadline

430 North 5th Street

Indoor dining seven days a week between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Salvation Army (Main Campus)

1600 Clear Lake Avenue

Entrance off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on south side of campus

Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Washington Street Mission

408 North 4th Street

Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Walmart Supercenter (South)

1100 Lejune Drive

Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (North)

2760 North Dirksen Parkway

Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter (West)

3401 Freedom Drive

Available seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

White Oaks Mall