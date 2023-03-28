SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials from the Springfield Rail Improvement Project are hosting an open house to answer questions from the public.

At the Open House, there will be stations showing off aerial video of the 3rd Street Greenway Redevelopment corridor, video of the 10th street rail corridor, along with more information on land acquisition and street closures. Attendees will also have the opportunity to leave written comments.

The open house will also show off development of the Springfield Sangamon County Transportation Center, also called the HUB. The HUB will be a station for several modes of transportation in Springfield.

The Open House will take place Thursday at the Bank of Springfield Center at 1 Convention Center Plaza from 4 -7 p.m.

The Springfield Rail Improvements Project is funded primarily by the Federal Railroad Administration, the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More information and updates can be found on the project’s website.