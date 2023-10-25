SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Why trash your jack-o’-lanterns when you can smash them? The 3rd Annual Pumpkin Smash is coming to Springfield on Nov. 4.

The event will be held downtown on Washington Street, between 5th Street and 6th Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The smash-tacular is meant to encourage people to dispose of their pumpkins and seasonal gourds through composting rather than through landfills.

It is open to all ages, though a parent or guardian must be present to sign a waiver for those under 18. Those above 18 years of age will also need to sign a waiver to enter the “smash zone.” After check-in, people are free to smash, stomp on, and chuck pumpkins and gourds to their heart’s content. Remnants will be placed in a dumpster and transported to Evans Recycling for composting.

Participants are encouraged to bring along their unwanted pumpkins and gourds. Those who don’t wish to participate are also welcome to donate their pumpkins or gourds, or to simply watch and be entertained.

The Pumpkin Smash is hosted by the City of Springfield in association with Evans Recycling. It will take place rain or shine. The City will also take the leftovers to compost day-of, regardless of any cold, rainy fall weather that may come their way.

For questions, call the City’s Office of Public Works at 217-789-2255 or email them at public.works@springfield.il.us.