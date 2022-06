SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Public School District 186 is now hiring a number of classified positions. The district will host a job fair this Thursday at 1900 W. Monroe from 1 to 4 p.m.

Open positions include paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, security, crossing guards, clerical, custodial and food service. Job seekers are encouraged to attend the job fair to learn more about the openings and apply onsite.

For more information about the vacancies, click HERE.