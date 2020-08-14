Springfield Public Schools to start the year remotely

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Public Schools will start the year with remote learning.

The board voted 5-2 to switch from the hybrid learning plan they approved last week to a full remote plan.

The remote plan does allow for the administration to decide if certain kids can get special in person sessions. The earliest the district can return to a hybrid learning model will be October 26th, which is the end of the first quarter.

SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS ARE GOING REMOTE.



The district changed course after voting for a hybrid learning last week.



Remote Learning starts August 31st, and the earliest they could return to the classroom for hybrid learning is October 26th . https://t.co/UNxuiZFcoB — Cole Henke (@cole_Henke) August 14, 2020

Last week, the school board voted for the hybrid plan, but since then, the positivity rate in Sangamon County spiked, which caused the board to reconsider.

Registration for the school year already closed. Students were split on if they would choose to be in the classroom or start remotely under the old plan, with 6,220 students choosing hybrid learning and 6,058 choosing to go remote.

School is set to begin in Springfield on August 31st.