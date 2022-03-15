SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police recently made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred near Chickadee Court and Roadrunner Court Monday afternoon.

Officers said they arrested 22-year-old Valencia E. Phillips at around 2 p.m. on Monday. According to officers, her preliminary charges are first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.