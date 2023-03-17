SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are now investigating a 72-year-old woman’s death as a homicide, the department announced on Friday.

Officials said that Darlene L. O’Brien was found unresponsive on Wednesday in the area of North Daniel and Clear Lake Avenues. When officers and Springfield Fire personnel arrived, they determined that she was deceased.

The results of an autopsy on Thursday were not made available, with County Coroner Jim Allmon saying the cause and manner of death remained under investigation. He and Springfield Police have since begun investigating her death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and police officials said updates will be provided as they become available.