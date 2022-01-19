Springfield Police: Two hurt in Wednesday shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police confirmed that a shots-fired report Wednesday evening was in fact a shooting that left two people hurt.

Officers were dispatched to an area near N 3rd Street and N Grand Avenue E. at around 4:35 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene, police found both victims in a car. One of them, a 33-year-old man, was shot multiple times. His injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The other victim, a juvenile male, suffered minor injuries.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.