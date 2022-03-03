SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday based on active warrants they had for their arrests.

Officers from the Street Crimes Unit observed 23-year-old Jafarius Brown and 20-year-old Tahj Trotter walking in the area of 13th and Pine Streets. They arrested Trotter without incident, but Brown attempted to flee. Officers chased him for several blocks before catching up to him and arresting him as well.

A search of Brown discovered several bags containing marijuana and a loaded .38 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen from Calumet Park, Ill.

Brown was arrested on charges that included possessing of a stolen gun, possessing a gun without a FOID card, unlawfully possessing a gun by a convicted felon, delivering marijuana and resisting/obstructing a police officer. He also had a warrant out of Tazwell County for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Trotter was arrested on a Sangamon County warrant for domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon.