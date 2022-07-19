SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police made two arrests early Saturday morning after the arrestees were discovered to have guns.

The first arrest happened just before 2 a.m. Members of the Street Crimes Unit spotted a car in the area of Lowell Avenue and Maple Street and made contact with the occupants. They observed open alcohol and suspected marijuana inside and a search of the car revealed a 9mm Smith and Weston pistol.

Upon completion of the investigation, 34-year-old Devontia Powell was arrested.

The second arrest happened just after 3:30 a.m. Members of the Street Crime Unit discovered a car playing loud music in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Kansas Street and made contact with the occupants. They observed suspected marijuana in that car as well and searched a 17-year-old male. That search revealed a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.