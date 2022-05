SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested after a stand-off with Springfield Police on Tuesday.

Springfield Police said officers in the area of 12th Street and East South Grand Avenue witnessed two suspects firing shots at approximately 2:14 p.m. Those suspects fled to a nearby house, after which additional officers were called to the scene.

The suspects eventually exited the house and were taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.