Springfield Police: two arrested after making school threats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two 15-year-old boys on Monday and Tuesday after they both made threats regarding two Springfield high schools.

The first threat was directed against Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. On Monday, school administrators contacted the SPD and told them of a bomb threat that was sent via the messaging platform Yik Yak. The threatening message alluded to a bomb being placed on the school campus.

Detectives were able to determine the identity of the person who posted the message, who was subsequently located and arrested.

The second threat regarded Springfield High School. On Tuesday, SPD officers were called to the school after another threatening message was discovered on Yik Yak. The message stated that a gun was on the school campus and a target was named.

Detectives and FBI agents were once again able to determine the identity of the person who made the threat, who was also arrested.

Both arrests come within hours of a 13-year-old being arrested in connection to similar threats against Washington Middle School. It is unknown if these three incidents are connected to or separate from each other.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.