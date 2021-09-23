Springfield Police: Teens arrested for using guns and selling drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested two teenagers on Monday evening for possessing guns, manufacturing and delivering cocaine and cannabis.

Police officers said they were sent to the 1800 block of Johnson Park in a response to a Shotspotter alert. When the police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy, who was later identified as Lafonzo Swope, living in the apartment that was reported through the Shotspotter alert. They searched this apartment and found a .40 caliber Ruger pistol, 9mm Intratec TEC-DC pistol, body armor, spent shell casings, 84 grams of cannabis, 14 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and a digital scale.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.