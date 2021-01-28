Springfield Police: Teenager turns himself in for shooting in Walmart parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said an 18-year-old turned himself in after an arrest warrant was obtained in reference to a shooting.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the shooting happened December 24, 2020 in the Walmart parking lot on Freedom Drive. One person was shot in the leg. Stuenkel said she had non-life-threatening injuries.

Stuenkel stated Antoine Kennedy turned himself in at the Sangamon County Jail around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. He was arrested for aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.