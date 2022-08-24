SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Springfield has added over a dozen new police officers to the force.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette swore in 13 new officers at a ceremony on Wednesday. Loved ones were able to pin the new officers’ badges on their uniform to signify the start with the Springfield Police Department.

“Behind me represents the next generation of leaders of our organization,” Scarlette said.

The 13 new officers include Alexander Alvey, Joshua Bard, Robin Brachear, Antonio Diaz, Eric Ferguson, Jake Garrett, Keagan Graves, John-Morgan Kern, Donald Mumaw III, Chad Phillips, Drew Retzer, Larry Stubbs, and Adam Yanor.

According to Scarlette, seven of the officers have served in the armed forces or are in the Illinois National Guard.

Four officers also have family members that work or have worked at the Springfield Police Department and Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder also welcomed the new police officers and said he looks forward to working alongside in Springfield.

“We need to work together all as one to make sure we have the type of community we want to be in each and every day,” Langfelder said.

The officers are continuing their training at Springfield Police Academy for a few weeks. Then, they will work in the Field Operations Division while riding along with a veteran officer.