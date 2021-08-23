Springfield Police: Southeast High School student hurt after stabbed during fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said a 17-year-old boy was hurt after he was stabbed during a fight.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said officers were called to Southeast High School at around 11:30 Monday morning. The fight involved three 17-year-old boys. There were several officers who responded to the scene, including a Springfield Police School Safety Officer who was at the school during the incident.

The boy who was hurt was stabbed twice. He was taken to the hospital. Officers said his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested following this incident. They were arrested for aggravated battery and mob action. Both were taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

Springfield School District officials said families were notified of this incident via phone calls and emails. They also stated they had heightened security measures on Monday and students should expect the same on Tuesday.

The District said this was the students’ first day back to school.