SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As car theft reports rise, officials from the Springfield Police Department are sharing some ways to protect your vehicle.

Springfield Police advise the public not to leave vehicles unattended and to always keep the doors and trunk locked — especially while the car is running. Officials also noted that remote starters that can start the engine while still keeping the vehicle locked are generally considered a safe alternative.

Here are some additional tips they shared:

Never leave your keys or key fob inside the vehicle.

Don’t leave valuables in your car.

Park in well-lit areas or, preferably, in a garage.

Recently released FBI crime data revealed that there were over 31,000 motor vehicle theft incidents reported in Illinois in 2022, contributing to the large jump in reports nationwide.