SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses.

Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois State Police assisted in the arrests.

The following people were arrested for the listed offenses:

Sean Fatheree was arrested for manufacturing and delivering marijuana. Bond was set at $50,000.

Jaylin Borrowman was also arrested for manufacturing and delivering marijuana and for aggravated fleeing and eluding. Bond was set at $35,000

Chrishod Taylor was arrested for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, for possessing a controlled substance and for possessing methamphetamine. Bond was set at $50,000.

Richard McCrimon was also arrested for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, for possessing a controlled substance and for possessing meth. Bond was set at $75,000.

Malik Butler was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $50,000

Sean Phifer was arrested for unlawful possession of a gun by a felon and for possessing a gun without a FOID card. Bond was set at $50,000.

Cameron Wilson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and for possessing a gun without a FOID card. Bond was set at $100,000.

Springfield Police thanked the assisting law enforcement agencies in taking these people into custody. They also noted that several other people have outstanding warrants against them and have not been arrested yet.

Anyone with information about wanted individuals or other criminal activity is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.