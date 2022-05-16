SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced that, during a crackdown on large roving block parties over the weekend, its officers recovered six guns and arrested seven people

19-year-old Latrell Wallace and a 17-year-old male juvenile, both from Decatur, were arrested on the preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The juvenile was also arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition and for possessing a gun without a FOID card.

(Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department)

Also from Decatur was Naseem Cobb, 19. Cobb was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possessing a gun without a FOID card. 20-year-old James Lawrence of Springfield was also arrested for these same alleged offenses.



(Photos courtesy of the Springfield Police Department)

21-year-old Kammond Brown of Bloomington was also arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and for possessing a gun without a FOID card. As a previously convicted felon, Brown was prohibited from possessing a gun, which he was also arrested for.

(Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department)

Two male juveniles, aged 14 and 15, were also arrested during a traffic stop. Both were arrested for possessing ammunition while under 18; the 15-year-old was also arrested on preliminary charges of defacing gun ID markings, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a gun and possessing a gun without a FOID card.