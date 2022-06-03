SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday against 37-year-old Donald R. Felton for possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine (“Ice”).

Sentencing for Felton has been scheduled for October 5 at the federal courthouse in Springfield.

Over two days of testimony, the government presented evidence to establish that beginning in May 2019, law enforcement officers initiated an investigation of Felton for traveling to the St. Louis area to obtain methamphetamine for redistribution in the Taylorville area. On June 8, 2019, officers saw Felton drive his SUV to a rest area near Hamel, Illinois, north of St. Louis, where he met with an unknown man, and then returned to Taylorville. Once Felton returned to Taylorville, officers executed a traffic stop and then searched the SUV. During the search, officers seized 398 grams (nearly one pound) of pure methamphetamine (“Ice”) and a digital scale. They also seized more than $800 in cash from Felton.

Felton remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

At sentencing, Felton faces statutory penalties of a minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison, up to a $20,000,000 fine and a minimum of 10 years and up to a life term of supervised release.