SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in several car burglaries and credit card thefts.

Officers said that several cars were recently broken into at Knight’s Action Park and the credit cars inside were stolen. Those cards were later used without permission; the person who used those cars was captured on security cameras doing so.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity or any other information about this crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-788-8427.