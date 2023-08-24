SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are asking for help in identifying several suspects in three separate retail thefts at grocery stores.

Two of the three thefts are believed to have been committed by the same suspect. Both took place at the Hy-Vee on South MacArthur Boulevard; one occurred on July 30 and the other on Aug. 11.

Photos provided by the Springfield Police Department’s social media suggest that the suspect is an adult Black woman with a heavy build between the ages of 30 and 45. At the time of both crimes, the subject was wearing a black tank top and a gold chain necklace. A light-colored ring also appears to have been on her left hand.

Courtesy: the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page

The third theft occurred the evening of Aug. 20 at the Wal-Mart on North Dirksen Parkway. Pictured below are the three suspects implicated in the crime. It is unknown what item(s) were stolen.

Courtesy: the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page

Based on photos, the first suspect can be described as a Black man with a thin build and age ranging from 30s to 50s. At the time of the crime, he wore glasses, long black pants and shoes and a maroon Nike cap and t-shirt.

The second suspect appeared to be a Black man with a medium build and age ranging from 20s to 40s. He was wearing his hair in braids and had dark facial hair. He also wore a black tank top, bright orange shorts, black tennis shoes and tall black Nike socks.

The third suspect seemed to be a Black man with a thin build and age ranging from 20s to 40s. His hair was blonde and he wore a black t-shirt with a white graphic or logo on the chest. He also wore light blue shorts, tall black socks and black tennis shoes with a purple embellishment. The image suggests that the suspect may also have worn gold neck jewelry.

People who find any of the suspects familiar or have any information regarding these crimes should call the Springfield PD at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Crime Stoppers tips may also be made online or through the “P3 Tips” app.