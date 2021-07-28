Springfield Police search for tips regarding man’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help Springfield Police with their investigation into a homicide.

In a news release, officers said police were called after 44-year-old Joseph “Joe” Sommer was found dead in his home on April 29. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers say they believe there are people within the community that have information about this case. They are asking anyone that knows something about it to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. They can also submit a tip online.