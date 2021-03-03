Springfield Police search for tips in deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officers are looking for tips in regards to a shooting investigation that left one person dead.

It happened February 20, around 2:30 a.m., on East South Grand Avenue. Officers said Carlos Dozier was shot and killed while at a party there. During that incident, four other people received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers are now looking for suspect descriptions, vehicle descriptions or video from the party. If you have any information, submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit one online. If you tip results in an arrest, you could receive up to $5,000.