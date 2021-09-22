Springfield Police search for suspect after 3 armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are asking the public to help locate a suspect that robbed three local businesses at gunpoint on September 8.

According to police officers, the suspect came to the Jiffy Stop on Clearlake Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. and robbed the place at gunpoint. They then visited the Jiffy Stop on Stevenson Drive at about 11:20 p.m. and Thornton’s on Wabash Avenue at about 11:35 p.m. A gun was displayed in all three robberies.

Police said the suspect was wearing a colorful jacket that was similar to a jacket displayed in the pictures on the right. No other information about the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about the suspect and these incidents should call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8328 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted online.