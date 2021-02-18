Springfield Police search for burglary suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police need the community’s help regarding several burglaries at Capitol Retirement Village on Bruns Lane.

In a Facebook post, officers said the suspect was caught on security video going into the building and walking through the hallways. “He entered several apartments of residents that were sleeping and stole cash from their purses.”



Photos courtesy of Springfield Police Department.

If you have any information about this suspect, call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8325. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.