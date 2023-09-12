SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department investigated Lanphier High School this afternoon for a potential bomb presence.

The school received a call at 12:30 p.m. that said there was a possible bomb on campus. District 186 and law enforcement had the building evacuated within 15 minutes and students were transported to Memorial Stadium.

Two trained dogs swept the school for explosives. After a careful search, Springfield Police, the LHS administration and the Secretary of State Police all deemed the area safe at 2:30 p.m.

School has since resumed, but extra precautions have been made in response to the incident. Upon their return, all students had to re-enter the building through metal detectors with police supervision.

The school administration and authorities reminded the public that they take any and all threats with extreme seriousness.

“The safety and well-being of our youth are of utmost importance to me and our community,” Mayor Misty Buscher said. “We are working diligently to ensure that educational systems remain a safe and nurturing place for our students to learn and grow. I want to express my gratitude to our law enforcement agencies, emergency responders, school officials, and all individuals involved in responding to this incident. Their dedication and expertise are crucial in times like these.”

The investigation is ongoing to determine the origin of the bomb threat. Anyone who has information that can help is asked to call Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.