SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in custody after a barricade situation in Springfield late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Springfield Police officials said the situation began at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday with a traffic stop in the 1400 block of South 1st Street. While officers were conducting that stop, a man began yelling at them from his porch. He subsequently went inside and returned with a suspected gun, which he pointed at the officers. They took cover behind their squad cars and requested backup.

The suspect went back inside as additional officers arrived and refused to come out. Members of the Springfield Police Emergency Response Team and Crisis Response team arrived to assist; after obtaining a search warrant, they made entry around 2 a.m. on Monday. The suspect was located in the attic and arrested while the suspected gun he had brandished was found to be a BB gun.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lucas Clark. Clark is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charging by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime, wanted fugitives or illegal guns is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.