SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The video of a officer-involved shooting at a Springfield juvenile detention center has been released.

The Springfield Police Department released the body-camera footage from the Sept. 30 incident Thursday morning. According to Springfield Police, a 17-year-old detainee at the facility had managed to get a gun, taken a female resident hostage and was attempting to escape the facility. He was then shot by police and died later at a local hospital.

“Our agency remains committed to transparency as this intention of releasing this narrated video is to provide greater insight into the active shooting within the center,” Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said in a video message ahead of the video.

The video from the can be found here. The video contains graphic and disturbing footage and may not be suitable for all readers.

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation of the shooting.

“The investigation remains open and ongoing,” an ISP spokesperson told WCIA. “ISP is currently reviewing all of the surveillance footage and following up on other information so we’re not able to comment further at this time.”

A Sangamon County official told WCIA no detention officer at the facility carries a firearm because of a state law.

