Springfield Police recruiting new officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is actively recruiting people who want to become police officers.

Interested candidates can apply online for the “Police patrol Officer” opening, with the deadline to apply being 11 p.m. on Feb. 24. Anyone who needs computer access may use the computer lab at L:incoln Library (326 South 7th Street) of the City of Springfield’s Office of Human Resources (300 South 7th Street, Room 309).

Candidates will take both a physical and written exam on one of three dates: Feb. 19, 26 or 28.

More information, including eligibility requirements and the job information packet, are posted online.