SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said an arrest Monday night led them to recovering a gun, ammunition and several bags of cocaine.

Officers said 34-year-old Edward Watson of Springfield did not pull over when they attempted to make a traffic stop and he subsequently crashed into another car. There were no injuries in that crash. Watson was arrested on a warrant for home invasion, domestic battery and criminal damage.

Further investigation lead officers to obtain a search warrant for Watson’s home in the area of Ramsey Road and North Wolfe Street. There officers found a loaded pistol and approximately 80 grams of cocaine that was packaged for delivery. They also found items consistent with drug sales and ammunition.

Watson is being held at the Sangamon County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.