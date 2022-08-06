SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) Friday, Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant recovering drugs and weapons.

Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit with the Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. Officers said on Facebook that they recovered: 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, a loaded Springfield Armory XD 9mm gun, and a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine.

Photo provided by the Springfield Police Department

Officers transported Deonte Stewart, 25, to the Sangamon County Jail. Officials said he was allegedly arrested for armed violence, manufacturing and the delivery of a controlled substance, and possessing a firearm. No mugshot to release at this time.

Officers said if anyone has any information regarding this, call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.