SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced that officers recovered over 100 pounds of marijuana on Friday while arresting a 45-year-old man from Texas.

Officials said that officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Clear Lake Ave. around 3 a.m. They identified the driver as 45-year-old Eric L. Johnson of Tyler, Texas.

They added that Johnson became combative during the traffic stop but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Aside from the 100 pounds of marijuana, officers also recovered a loaded firearm that stolen from Texas and a small amount of ecstasy.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

Johnson was arrested for delivery of over 5,000 grams of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 and the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.