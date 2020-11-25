Springfield Police recognize officers during awards ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police recognized 14 of their officers during the annual Police Meritorious Awards on Monday.

Several small ceremonies were held to honor those officers. “Those awards recognize individual officers, from various divisions, for outstanding police work for the calendar year of 2019.”

The William Herndon Award was presented to Detectives Michael Brown, Ryan Irwin and Justin Spaid. Police officials said this away is given “to plain clothes officers who perform a distinguished act of police work.”

Justin Spaid

Michael Brown

Robert Irwin

Officers Burton Brown, Trevor Cordery, J.D. Pickett, Tamara Russell and Taylor Sullivan were given the Silver Suarez Award. Officials said this award is “presented to uniform officers who perform a distinguished act of police work.”

Trevor Cordery

J.D. Pickett

Taylor Sullivan

Tamara Russell

The Porter Williams award was given to Officers Tim Day and Charles Peters and former Springfield Officer Zach Boyle. “The Porter Williams Award is presented to any officer who performs a distinguished act of bravery and heroism.

Charles Peters

Tim Day

Zach Boyle

“The Field Operations Officer of the Year is presented to one of the four Officer of the Quarter recipients for the previous calendar year. The Officer of the Year is selected by his or her peers, the uniform officers in the Field Operations Division.” Officer Jason Oliver was chosen at the inaugural and 2019 Field Operations Officer of the Year.

Jason Oliver

Additionally, Springfield Chief of Police Kenny Winslow awarded Officers Nick Renfro and Juan Resendez with the inaugural Life Saving Award. “Created in 2020, this award will be presented to any officers who save or attempt to save a victim from imminent death, while disregarding one’s own personal safety.”