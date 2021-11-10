Springfield Police: One person hurt after shooting

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said it happened along Holly Drive. They responded around 12:30 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers got to the scene, they found a victim had been shot multiple times in the abdomen. Officers said the victim is in critical condition.

This happened about one block from Southeast High School. Officers said they did notify the school district that the suspect was not in custody.

This is a developing story.