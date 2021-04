SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead after a shooting on Friday morning.

Springfield Police said it happened near Lincoln and Washington. They were called to the area around 11:45 a.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found out one person was dead and there was another person with a handgun.









After several moments of negotiations, officers said they were able to take the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story.