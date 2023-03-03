Update 4:32 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in Friday’s crash on Lake Shore Drive.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Cameron Yates, 42 of Springfield. An autopsy performed on Friday indicated that Yates died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash and death remain under investigation by Allmon and the Springfield Police Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car crash in Springfield early Friday morning.

Springfield Police said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on East Lake Shore Drive. Officers determined that a single car left the roadway between Long Bay Drive and Vivian Lane and crashed into several trees. The sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Springfield Police are investigating the crash along with the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.