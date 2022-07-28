SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is celebrating two of their own after a recent traffic stop.

Officers Redding and Wise stopped a vehicle while on patrol near Second Street and South Grand Avenue. They smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a plastic bag containing the drug.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson pistol and a loaded 5.56 AR (stolen) were located,” said officers in a Facebook post. They also found 33 grams of marijuana.

There were two people in the vehicle. Both were arrested.

The Springfield Police Department honored Officers Redding and Wise’s decisive action to keep the community safe.