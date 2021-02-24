Springfield Police officer arrested, put on unpaid leave

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield Police officer has been arrested and is now on unpaid administrative leave.
In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that on Wednesday, Illinois State Police arrested Officer Taylor Staff. He said Staff was a 3-year veteran of the department.
“The Springfield Police administration requested ISP conduct an independent criminal investigation after members of the department brought forward allegations of misconduct by Staff,” said Stuenkel. “The alleged incidents occurred while Staff was on-duty between January and July of 2020 and involved three separate victims.” He continued to say ISP’s investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Staff. It charged him with official misconduct, criminal sexual assault and custodial sexual misconduct.
The Springfield Police Department prides itself in taking allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to putting forth a professional work force. Allegations of this nature do not represent the morals and values of the Springfield Police Department or its membership who strive every day to serve and protect our community in a professional manner. Additionally, no individual is above the law and the Springfield Police Department will hold its members accountable at all times.Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel, Springfield Police Department