Springfield Police officer arrested, put on unpaid leave

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield Police officer has been arrested and is now on unpaid administrative leave.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that on Wednesday, Illinois State Police arrested Officer Taylor Staff. He said Staff was a 3-year veteran of the department.

“The Springfield Police administration requested ISP conduct an independent criminal investigation after members of the department brought forward allegations of misconduct by Staff,” said Stuenkel. “The alleged incidents occurred while Staff was on-duty between January and July of 2020 and involved three separate victims.” He continued to say ISP’s investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Staff. It charged him with official misconduct, criminal sexual assault and custodial sexual misconduct.