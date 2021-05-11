Springfield Police: New towing ordinance in effect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police is trying to reduce the number of drivers fleeing from officers that are attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

Officials say these incidents can be dangerous, not only for the officers, but also for other drivers and people in the area. Those running away from law enforcement often drive crazily and at high rates of speed.

In an effort to lessen these dangerous situations, police want to amend the City of Springfield Code of Ordinances. Officials say the new ordinance will allow the towing and impounding of vehicles involved in “an unlawful attempt to flee or elude a police officer.”

The Springfield Police Department will begin enforcing it on May 14.

The owner of the vehicle will get a $500 penalty for the first offense and $1,000 for a second offense. Theses penalties are applicable whether or not the owner is in the vehicle at the time.

Even if the vehicle is loaned to another person and that person flees police, the owner will have to pay all fines and fees.