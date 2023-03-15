SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating a robbery-turned shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Officers said it happened just after midnight in the area of Fayette Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Officers responding to a report of a possible shooting found a 33-year-old man at that location with gunshot wounds to the lower body. The victim said he was sitting outside when a male suspect in a ski mask approached him and demanded money. The suspect shot the victim twice and fled.

The victim was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he was treated for his wounds. He is expected to be ok.

Springfield Police’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating this shooting and will provide more information when it becomes available.

Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact either Springfield Police at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.