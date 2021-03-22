Springfield Police: Man hurt after shooting at car wash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said one person was hurt after a shooting on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a car wash near North Peoria Road and East Ridgely Avenue around 1:15 p.m.. Officers said they were in the area when they heard shots fired.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man was shot while in a car. Police stated the man was shot in the shoulder area. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

There was no suspect information available at this time, according to police.