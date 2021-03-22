Springfield Police: Man hurt after shooting at car wash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
springfield police lawsuit_52314734-159532

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said one person was hurt after a shooting on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a car wash near North Peoria Road and East Ridgely Avenue around 1:15 p.m.. Officers said they were in the area when they heard shots fired.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man was shot while in a car. Police stated the man was shot in the shoulder area. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

There was no suspect information available at this time, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story