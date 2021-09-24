Springfield Police: Man arrested after late-night shooting and car stealing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a 24-year-old Springfield man on Friday for shooting a person, stealing a car and running away from police.

Police officers said they were sent to the 1100 block of East Laurel Street at around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday in a response to a ShotSpotter alert. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

When police were investigating the case, a man approached the officers and told them that an armed individual took his van on South Loveland Avenue. The victim’s van was later found unoccupied near East Griffiths Avenue and Skipton Drive.

According to officers, the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found the suspect sitting on the passenger side of a car on Thursday night. They tried to pull the car over but it did not stop. Police chased after the suspect’s car when it was near Taylor and East Stanford Avenue. The car eventually stopped at Bunn Golf course for the suspect to quickly get out of the car and run on foot. Police used a taser to catch the suspect. He was arrested with a loaded gun.

Police identified the suspect as Elmarquan Moore. He was arrested for multiple offenses related to a shooting and vehicular hijacking. Moore is being held in jail with a bond set at one million dollars. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was identified as 23-year-old Queen Chapman of Springfield. She was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Anyone with more information about this case should call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.