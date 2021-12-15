Springfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Wednesday that a man was arrested in connection to a homicide committed last month.

Springfield detectives, Illinois State Police investigators and officers from other jurisdictions identified 32-year-old LaMarcus Hunter as a suspect in the murder of Derek Banker Barnett. Barnett’s body was discovered in a car on Cornell Avenue on Nov. 10.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, U.S. Marshals from the Great Lakes Regional Task Force – Southern Illinois District found and arrested Hunter on Monday. Hunter has been charged with first degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death, among other charges.