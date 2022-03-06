SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who committed a theft at a jewelry store.

The theft happened at Rogers and Hollands Jewelers in White Oaks Mall on Thursday. Police say they are looking for a man and a woman, both of whom are black.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 6′ 3″ tall and was wearing a black jacket with fur, a neon orange Mickey Mouse t-shirt, black pants with orange paint splatter, orange and white Nike shoes and a black mask. He was photographed on the store’s security cameras.

Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page

The female suspect was not photographed. She is described as being approximately 5′ 4″ tall with a low ponytail and wearing a blue hat, red Nike hoodie, blue pants and black shoes.

The suspects left the area in a blue or black Chevy Malibu.

Anyone who has information about this theft is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or submit tips on their website.