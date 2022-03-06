SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who committed a theft at a jewelry store.
The theft happened at Rogers and Hollands Jewelers in White Oaks Mall on Thursday. Police say they are looking for a man and a woman, both of whom are black.
The male suspect is described as being approximately 6′ 3″ tall and was wearing a black jacket with fur, a neon orange Mickey Mouse t-shirt, black pants with orange paint splatter, orange and white Nike shoes and a black mask. He was photographed on the store’s security cameras.
The female suspect was not photographed. She is described as being approximately 5′ 4″ tall with a low ponytail and wearing a blue hat, red Nike hoodie, blue pants and black shoes.
The suspects left the area in a blue or black Chevy Malibu.
Anyone who has information about this theft is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427 or submit tips on their website.